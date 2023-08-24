Denmark eases border checks linked to Quran burnings

Denmark has lifted emergency border checks. The checks were introduced after public burnings of the Quran, which drew protests in Muslim countries and resulted in threats from militant groups. Police added temporary border posts at what is usually an open border on August 4.

The checks were brought due to fears of reprisals against Denmark and Sweden. This was after several protests where the Quran was desecrated. Sweden brought on similarly tightened security checks.

The newest assessment by Danish intelligence is that “the current security situation in Denmark is not considered to require the maintenance of additional checks,” the government said.

In contrast, Sweden only last week raised its terrorist threat level from “elevated” to “high”.

Source: thenationalnews.com