Sign up for SwedCare: Lockdown Mood Booster

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China is delivering their special SwedCare Member Gift to all members and individual pass holders in the form of a mindful morning titled “SwedCare: Lockdown Mood Booster” on 21 April.

Are you one of the lucky few to have been released from a strict Shanghai lockdown? Or are you still spending your days exploring every inch of your apartment? Perhaps you’re somewhere else in China or the world and wondering what will happen next?

Join us for a mindful morning where we will try simple tricks to boost positivity, experience a fun – and sweaty – Zumba class, learn how to create a more mindful everyday, and network with the SwedCham team and guests. You can expect to get new ideas, motivation, and inspiration as well as new connections to help you get through the lockdown with a smile on your face!

SwedCare Member Gift: Lockdown Mood Booster

Janine Jakob, Founder & CEO of Full Potential Partners

Desiree de Wit, Director of Business Growth & Expansion at Bearapy

Chris Cheung, Mindfulness Instructor at Bearapy

Danni Shen, Licensed Zumba Instructor at SUPERMONKEY

Ida Sandgarde, Area Manager Shanghai at SwedCham

