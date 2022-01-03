Learn more about China’s lessons in “Software eats manufacturing”

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to their upcoming bilingual webinar covering China’s lessons in “Software eats manufacturing” on 6 January.

More about the event, SwedCham writes:

Venture capitalist Marc Andreesen famously said, “software eats the world”. And this has been the experience of management teams in media, communications, retail, and increasing healthcare. But everyone gets a turn and manufacturing is next. And China is arguably the most important frontier in “software eats manufacturing”.

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China has invited professor and digital strategist Jeffrey Towson to share with us the latest tools and trends in the digitization of manufacturing in China. And what this means for companies in China and abroad. We are very glad to have European Chamber as the supporter for this event.

In this session, we will cover:

– How are e-commerce leaders (Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and others) driving the C2M and DTC business model in manufacturing?

– What are the implications of increasing AI and automation for business models and strategies?

– What are the most important trends on the horizon?

This Webinar will be conducted on our platform KUDO! KUDO makes it possible for our audiences to switch languages between English and Chinese with a simple click in the meeting room.

