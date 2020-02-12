Singapore Norway Innovation Conference to be postponed

The joint Singaporean and Norwegian event will not take place on 5 March 2020, as it has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore announced 11 February 2020 at 4PM on their Facebook-page.

The new date for the Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) is set to be 29 September 2020.

The event aims to show the vast opportunities for innovation provided by digital transformation, according to the Norwegian Business Association (NBAS) in Singapore.

“Continuous innovation is of critical importance for both established Singaporean and Norwegian businesses and start-ups”, says Leonard Stornes, president of the Norwegian Business Association in Singapore. The president of NBAS will host SNIC in partnership with the Royal Norwegian Embassy and Innovation Norway.

Everybody that has purchased and booked a ticket for SNIC will have their booking automatically transferred to the new date, says the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore.