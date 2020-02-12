Postnord halts their shipments of packages and letters to China

Letters to and from China has always been a huge part of the Nordic postal business Postnord. But the domestic situation in China makes Postnord temporarily halt their shipments of letters and packages to China, reports svt.se.

“All packages that have been sent will be quite belated,” says the company’s officer of press Maria Ibsen.

According to the Swede the situation in China makes the delivery of packages extremely limited, as the postal service China Post has halted their physical delivery of packages and letters. The packages will at some point reach their wished destination, but it will be very late, according to Maria Ibsen.

Source: svt.se