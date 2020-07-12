Singapore, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland amongst most powerful passports

A new ranking by the Henley Passport Index shows that Singapore and the Scandinavian countries have some of the most powerful passports in the world.

The Henley Passport Index releases an annual ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, based on how many destinations the holder can enter without a visa.

Citizens with a Singaporean passport holds the second most powerful passport in the world as they can travel to 190 destinations without a Visa. Finland follows closely on 4th place as Finns can travel visa-free to 188 destinations. On 5th place is the Danish passport with 187 visa-free destinations. Sweden is not far behind on 6th place with 186 destinations. Norway is right after with 185 visa-free destinations.

Then there is a jump to 14th place where the Malaysian passport allows its holders to enter 178 destinations visa-free. On 19th place ranks Hong Kong with 180 destinations. The Taiwanese passport ranks as the 33rd most powerful passport with 146 destinations.

Thai people hold the 66th most powerful passport in the world as they can travel with a visa to 78 destinations. Not much behind ranks China on 70th place as its holders can enter 74 countries visa-free. On 73rd place ranks the Indonesian passport with 71 visa-free destinations. The Philippines ranks 76th with 67 destinations.

Vietnam and Cambodia share a joint 89th ranking as both passports allow its holders to enter 54 destinations visa-free. Four ranks lower places the Lao passport as it only allows its holders to enter 50 countries without a visa.

The least powerful passport in South East Asia is the passport from Myanmar. This passport allows its holders to enter 47 countries visa-free.

To find out what countries your passport allows you to enter visa-free, click on the link below and choose your country on the map.

Source: The Henley Passport Index