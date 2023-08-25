Finland / General news / Singapore

Finnair launches their summer sale

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment

It’s late summer – and that means discounts at Finnair, if you’re flying from or by Finland.

For instance a roundtrip to Singapore is offered from as little as 663.

“With summer drawing to a close, we want to make those winter days a little brighter by offering our customers competitively priced fares to their favourite destinations across Europe and Asia,” Jenni Suomela, Finnair Vice President Global Sales & Channel Management, explained.

Costumers can use the discount when booking flights between 22 August and 7 September 2023, for travels up to February 2024.

Source: UK Aviation News

