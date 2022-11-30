Singaporean Parliament decriminalize homosexual acts

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported it is no longer illegal to be homosexual in Singapore.

Previously, men having sex with men could be punished with up to two years in prison, although the law was not actively enforced. The law – Clause 377A – has been widely criticized as being discriminating and stigmatizing for LGBTQI-individuals.

Although decriminalizing Clause 377A, the Singaporean Parliament has instead changed the Constitutional definition of a marriage, defining it as an institution only between a man and a woman, thereby blocking marriage rights for LGBTQI-individuals.

According to Aftonbladet, Singapore’s public prosecutor said the current definition of marriage should be protected as an alternation of Clause 377A will change heterosexual structures.

Benjamin Xue, a Singaporean 39-year-old homosexual male, said the change of the marriage definition was unpleasant but the repeal of the criminalization of homosexual acts can open up to honest conversations about queer-life in Singapore.

Source: https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/2BV40q/inte-langre-brottsligt-vara-gay-i-singapore