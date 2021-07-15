Singapore’s President urges international students to interact with different communities

These days students from 26 schools around the world, including students from countries such as China, Finland, and Indonesia gather for the 2021 Hwa Chong Asia-Pacific Young Leaders Summit in Singapore.

The four-day-long summit is online this year because of covid-19. It’s the 14 edition of the summit and 91 participants are joining under the theme ‘Re: Imagining, Building, Uniting’.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob urged the students to interact with different communities, “Young people in Singapore should go beyond their social bubbles to build deep and meaningful relationships with people from different communities,” she said.

“To forge meaningful relationships, it requires you to open your minds, discard stereotypes and not prejudge others,” the President added.

According to the Presidents, schools in the island-city state perform a crucial role in developing the country’s multicultural and multi-religious diversity. “Schools are where our children learn the values of respect and harmony, regardless of race, language, or religion. In the classroom, students in Singapore have the opportunity to discuss contemporary issues, including those related to race and multiculturalism,” she said.

“Cultural awareness and experiences are further enhanced beyond the classroom, through various school-based learning and interaction opportunities,” the President added.

Source: The Straits Times