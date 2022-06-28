Sino-Nordic research and seed funding to improve research and innovation

In its efforts to support the development of strong, strategic platforms for research and innovation, a partnership was formed between Nordic and Chinese universities where the Nordic Centre launched planning grants which can be applied for with the deadline being 1 October 2022.

This Seed Funding for Sino-Nordic Research Collaboration is to give researchers from the Nordic Centre member institutions better opportunities to prepare for larger joint research projects and write proposals for major external research grants.

The university’s research news and events page said the following regarding the aims and funding of the collaboration:

“Aims

Projects should be within one of the Nordic Centre’s four interdisciplinary thematic focus areas:

– Sino-Nordic perspectives

– Sustainable development

– Digitalization and technology

– Health and welfare

Funding

The grant is a lump-sum of 10 000 EUR per project. The funds may be used for costs related to the project application development such as salary costs creating focused time to prepare the application, pilot study costs, travel, meetings, or other costs for preparing the project and build the partnership structure.”

Further Information

For more information and procedure to apply, please visit the Nordic Center website here. (http://www.nordiccentre.net/research#/seed-funding)

Sources: University of Oslo and the Nordic Centre