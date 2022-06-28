IKEA Singapore offers locals same-day collection point

IKEA Singapore has launches a new same-day collection point for shoppers at IKEA Jurong!

The expansion of IKEA Jurong Collection Point aims to provide shoppers in the West added convenience and accessibility, instead of having to arrange for delivery of large furniture pieces to their homes.

“In today’s retail landscape, customers want quick access to products. The launch of IKEA’s first external collection point in Singapore is one of the ways on how we are addressing our customer’s changing needs, as well as providing shoppers with an even richer shopping experience”, said Nur Diana, Store Manager at IKEA Jurong.

Located just a 5 minutes’ drive away from the IKEA Jurong store, the new collection point at Tradehub 21 serves as an additional touchpoint for shoppers to collect large furniture pieces that they are not able to take home directly from the store itself.

Spanning over 395 square metres, it houses over 160 home furnishing products varying from sofas, tables, coffee tables, and more for customers to bring home on the same day.

About IKEA

IKEA was founded by Ingvar Kamprad in 1953 and came to life as a mail order catalogue business in the forested town of Älmhult, Sweden. Today, it’s a global home furnishing brand that brings affordability, design and comfort to people all over the world. We may have come a long way since our humble beginnings, but our vision remains the same: to create a better everyday life for the many people. Explore the IKEA story here, to learn more about our heritage, what drives us today and the ways we seek to positively impact people and planet.

Source: Amanda Lee, IKEA Singapore