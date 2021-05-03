FBCB host ‘Women in Business’ Brunch at Ambassador’s residence 

The Finnish Business Council Beijing (FBCB) is hosting an FBCB Women in Business Afternoon Brunch at the Finnish Ambassador’s residence in Beijing on 12 May.

More about the event:

If you are a woman in a management position and interested in business exchange. Finnish Business Council is delighted to invite you to this intimate and casual event. We will get to know each other and share business interests and ideas. We will gather together once a month with an interesting guest speaker.

This time we have two strong female leaders to share their insights: Our gathering is hosted by the Minister, Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of Finland, Ms. Petra Theman followed by Mrs. Maggie Ma, Executive Vice President of Nokia Shanghai Bell.

We start with drinks and introductions/speeches at the residence of Ms. Petra Theman at the main building. After that, we move to the sauna building to continue the discussion and mingle. We have an open-air bar, buffet, and the possibility to swim and go to the sauna. Please bring your own swimming suit, towel, and toiletries.

Seats are limited. The event language is English.

Warmly welcome.”

Venue Location: Finland Ambassadors Residence, Guang Hua Lu 30, Beijing Shi, China

Time and date: May 15, 2021 – 15:00 – 18:00 (GMT+8)

Organizer: Finnish Business Council Beijing

Phone: +86 13264106340

Contact Person: Ulla Nurmenniemi Email: [email protected]

For more information and registration please click here