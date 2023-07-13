General news / Myanmar / Thailand

Some 1,000 Karenni refugees flee from Myanmar military aggression to Mae Hong Son

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Illustrative image of a shelter in a forest. Photo credit: Survival Skills Guide.

A high-ranking source in the Karenni Army reported that about 1,000 Karenni refugees fled from Myanmar military aggression across the Thai-Myanmar border to Mueng district, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand on Wednesday, 12 July 2023.

The Myanmar military on the same day earlier launched four bombing aircrafts on a Karenni refugee camp, killing at least four and injuring many others.

Furthermore, people’s shelters, a field hospital, and a school were damaged.

The Mueang district chief officer, Sangkhom Kadchiangsaen, ordered a unit of defense volunteers to prepare a shelter for the 1,000 Karenni refugees to be accommodated in a couple sub-districts in Mueang districts.

According to the Thai PBS World, more than 4,000 Karenni refugees have already taken shelter in other districts of Mae Hong Son.

Source: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/some-1000-karenni-refugees-flee-fighting-in-myanmar-into-mae-hong-son/

