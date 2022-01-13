SwedCham HK: Start your day with a Walk & Talk session on the topic “Thriving in 2022”

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong’s Walk and Talk sessions are back and on 20 January you can start your day with a Walk & Talk session dismantling the topic “Thriving in 2022”.

More about the event, SwedCham HK writes:

Are you in need of inspiration? Curious about what’s on other people’s minds, or just want to share your thoughts with other people? Then we have the ultimate event for you!

During our Walk & Talk sessions we meet at the Peak and in groups of a maximum of 4 people we walk around the Peak and discuss a pre-selected topic. After the walk, a voluntary breakfast will be offered at the own expense of attendees. It’s simple, fun, and inspiring!

The topic of the session: “Thriving in 2022”

Please note, it’s important that everyone prepares by thinking through the topic, and that you are willing to share your experiences with others so that everyone can gain new insights and thoughts

Price: FREE for members. HKD 50 for non-members.

When: Thursday, January 20 at 7.50 AM (Start walking at 8 AM)

Where: The Peak (meet-up location to be shared with attendees)

More about the concept

The concept is simple, members will be matched into groups of a maximum of four people and take a walk around the peak (Harlech road – Lugard Road circular walk, 45 minutes) – where everyone shares their experience and thoughts on the topic of the day.

Continue your discussion and networking by enjoying breakfast at a nearby restaurant. More information will be sent out to registered attendees!

Find more information and sign up here