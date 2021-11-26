Learn more about the secrets behind a successful SPONSORSHIP

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to join their upcoming breakfast seminar covering the secrets behind a successful SPONSORSHIP on 8 December.

About the event, Swedcham HK writes:

During this breakfast seminar, you will get the chance to understand the magic of sponsorship. A marketing discipline everyone has a strong opinion about, but few have the full understanding of creating a win-win-win situation.

Christian Bergenstråhle has over 20 years of experience in the world of sponsorship – both in sports, entertainment, and non-profits. He will share his experience on how to valuate, package and sell sponsorship, but also how to work with creative activation to give maximum value to both sponsor, rightsholder, and the audience.

“Sponsorship is the best marketing discipline if it’s made correctly. Unfortunately, the majority of sponsorship is not well executed and fail to deliver to its full potential”

The breakfast seminar will take place at a secret location, a unique and exclusive event space in Aberdeen (address will be provided to registered guests). We offer a limited amount of tickets to this breakfast seminar so book today. The seminar will be offered online as well for overseas members.

