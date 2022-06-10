SwedCham member, Dilucidar, wins GOLD in PR Awards Asia

The winners of the 21st edition of The PR Awards Asia were announced yesterday and guess what? SwedCham Member Dilucidar won GOLD in the category Corporate Publications for its creative conceptualisation and execution of the SwedCham initiative #candid: 100 Perspectives on Gender Equality in Singapore.

The publication brought SwedCham members and the Singapore public together to drive real change, with 29 companies pledging to #DoubleUp paternity leave for over 5000 employees in Singapore.

The PR Awards Asia, led by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek, is one of the most prominent awards in the region for PR. Its mission is to put the spotlight on the region’s top brands, PR professionals and consultancies, and to celebrate work that is truly world class.

A huge THANK YOU to Dilucidar and the dedicated team of SwedCham member volunteers and sponsors who made the 100+ candid stories a reality.

Source: SWEDCHAM