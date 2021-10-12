Sweden and the EU supports this year’s FIFTH WALL FEST

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila and the European Union in the Philippines support this year’s FIFTH WALL FEST, a film festival promoting culture through dance, the Embassy states.

FIFTH WALL FEST is the Philippines’ first international platform for dance on camera that offers a space for visibility and education, while simultaneously opening the dialogue for movement beyond the screen.

The critically acclaimed film “And then we danced” by Swedish director Levan Akin will be available to watch at fifthwallfest.com on 15-17 October. The film screening is free and exclusive to the Philippines, the Embassy states.