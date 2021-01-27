Sweden continues to be the largest contributor of flexible funds to World Food Programme

Sweden is one of the biggest contributors globally to WFP’s work, and the largest contributor of flexible funds for WFP in 2020. Fully flexible contributions allow WFP to use funds in areas of greatest needs. WFP is the largest humanitarian organization in the world which in 2019 managed to provide assistance to nearly 100 million people in 88 countries who suffer from acute food insecurity and hunger including Myanmar. WFP has also been fighting increased hunger caused by COVID-19 pandemic. Sweden sees Strong partnership is crucial towards the shared goal of a zero-hunger world.