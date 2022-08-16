Malaysia and Sweden to corporate on improving transport and road safety

The Swedish Ambassador Dr. Joachin Bergström paid a courtesy call to Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Dr. Wee Ka Siong on Monday, 15 August 2022.

Both sides discussed ways of cooperation to strengthen transport and road safety in Malaysia.

“We agreed that cooperation between both countries needed to be strengthened in effort to reduce road accidents, especially those causing death,” said Dr. Wee.

In addition, perspectives on electric vehicles and infrastructure development were exchanged in order to lead the country to a better sustainable future.

