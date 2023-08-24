Sweden eyes collaboration with Mandaue for sustainable projects

Sweden’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Annika Thunborg, expressed Sweden’s interest in partnering with Mandaue City for sustainable and a green economy on Wednesday, August 23.

Although nothing has been formalized yet, Thunborg said Sweden can extend its technical know-how in various sustainable projects. This includes mass transportation, waste management systems, smart city development and other sustainable programs.

“We hope to work much more closely with Mandaue City. We’re very impressed with the city’s activities, the business chambers and all the actors involved here. There are several interesting projects that are ongoing,” said Thunborg during her keynote speech at the Mandaue Business Summit.

Thunborg met with the MCCI and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes in September last year. She already then said that Mandaue City is an ideal candidate for future collaboration because of its proactive local government unit and private sector.

Source: sunstar.com.ph