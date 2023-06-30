Sweden rescues mother and child in the Baltic Sea

Swedish maritime authorities said Thursday, June 29, that they have rescued a child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea as well as the child’s mother who jumped into the water in a desperate attempt to save the 7-year-old.

Mother and child were separately transported by helicopter to a hospital in Karlskrona in southern Sweden. This is according to Swedish Maritime Administration spokesman, Jonas Franzen. Their condition is not immediately clear.

The incident occurred on a passenger ferry heading from a port in northern Poland to Karlskrona.

“A child fell into the water and the mother decided to jump in after,” Jonas Franzen told the Associated Press. He said the child fell from a height of about 20 meters.

Ships and helicopters from Sweden and from NATO units that were in the area assisted in the rescue operation.

