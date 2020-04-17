Four Swedish and Norwegian men got arrested for violating an emergency decree

Officers from Ao Nang police station were called to investigate reports of a public gathering at a house in the sub district in Krabi. They arrived at the scene to find a house party with eight people outside the back of a house, in violation of Krabi’s Emergency Decree lockdown to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group comprised four Thai women aged 28-45 and four Scandinavian men – Norwegian nationals aged 62 and 63, and Swedes aged 65 and 74. Police found them with assorted alcoholic beverages, soda water, carbonated drinks and a bucket of ice.

The group were charged with violating the Emergency Decree on Public Administration BE2548, which prohibits public assembly or any act that disturbs public peace and order.