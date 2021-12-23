Swedish actor Kjell Bergqvist’s second home is in Thailand

A couple of years ago the famous Swedish actor Kjell Bergqvist decided to replace the freezing winter of Sweden with the heat of Thailand. The actor, who is known for movies like “Den bedste sommer” (The best summer) and “Bryllupsfotografen” (The wedding photographer), is now residing in Thailand during the winter months. It is however not just leisure that is on the agenda for the now 68-year-old actor. He is in fact involved in a couple of Thai charity projects that he is very fond of.

“The most important thing for me has always been to work with nice people in exciting projects… and get paid well, so that I can be free and travel later on,” Kjell Bergqvist says laughing in his interview with Nöje.

Today Kjell and his family are spending the cold winter months in the little Huay Yang fisher village in Thailand. The decision to live in Thailand meant the end of Kjell’s theatre career but it also meant the start of something new.

“I feel very privileged to have it like this. Few people are so privileged that they can live like this. I am super thankful that I have this opportunity,” Kjell says.

Kjell is not just spending all his time in a deckchair on the Thai beaches. Much of his time is spent working on different charity projects, his friend Lars “Babsan” Wilhelmsson told the Swedish media Expressen in 2019.

“Last time I was down there we gave 20 hearing aids for a school for deaf students. They cost about SEK 10-15 thousand a piece. He (Kjell) is just handing them out and he is also giving out scholarships. He is incredible,” Lars Wilhelmsson said.

In a recent interview with the magazine “Senioren”, Kjell Bergqvist explains his view on life in regards to his decision to end his theatre career and instead start doing volunteer work.

“I like to be free. I have no dream roles that I would like to play. I am just happy that I have been able to act such a varied set of roles during my career,” the actor says, and goes on to talk about a swimming school for Thai children. A charity project that he has been operating for a couple of years.

“It feels very heartwarming to do because every day seven Thai children drown. We have a pool on our property where a swimming teacher is offering swimming lessons. We have also bought a moveable pool so we also can offer the classes in other places. We serve ice cream to attract those kids who are not sure if they want to do it or if they dare,” Kjell explains.