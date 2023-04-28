Swedish and Singaporean researchers launch virtual watch tower network

Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) and Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) is collaborating to engage some of the world’s largest players in the supply chain industry to pilot a networked virtual watch tower (VWT).

The VWT solution for supply chain performance and risk management is to be build around artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The project has received external funding from SMI and the Swedish innovation agency Vinnova of 12 million SEK.

The project will run over two years with the objective of piloting prototypes tested in a real-life environment. The community will then deploy the final product, which will provide options to the global trade and supply chain stakeholders not only in Singapore and Sweden but worldwide.

“The project has the potential to develop solutions that will make global value chains more sustainable, resilient, and secure,” said Andreas Netz, Head of Department at Vinnova

Source: maritime-executive.com