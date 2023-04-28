General news / Sweden

11-year-old asylum seeker raises funds up to $350,000 in Sweden

Murhaf Hamid raised hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling Mayflower pins for a children’s charity in Glimakra, Sweden. Photo by Getty / AFP / TT / Johan Nilsson via SBS News.

An 11-year-old asylum seeker, born in Sweden to Ethiopian parents, Murhaf Hamid, has raised funds up to $351,565 by selling paper flower pins in Sweden.

His fundraising is part of the traditional yearly campaign for the Majblomman (Mayflower) children’s charity. It is for struggling, low-income families in Sweden.

According to SBS News, the Majblomman said Murhuf’s amount has broken the record.

“We have never seen anything like this before, and we’ve been around for more than 100 years,” the charity’s boss Ase Henell said.

“I’m going to buy myself some clothes, trainers and a few things for my family,” Murhuf said.

Nevertheless, Murhaf’s journey was not as smooth as he said that he had faced racism while fundraising.

He received unwelcoming statements when appearing in front of some people’s door fronts, trying to sell his flower pins as well as being faced with racist comments from supporters of Sverigedemokraterna (Sweden Democrats) via social media.

This brought reactions from both the Moderate Party Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the Sweden Democrats.

The Sweden Democrats called it “unacceptable behavior” in a statement and said that “We have notified our membership department and will handle the matter internally.”

