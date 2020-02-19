Swedish authorities to assist ASEAN within auditing

The audit authority of the Kingdom of Sweden has agreed to collaborate with several corresponding authorities from ten Southeast Asian countries through the organization ASEANSAI, reports the Swedish audit authority in a press release.

The agreement entails that the Swedish authority contributes to the collaboration with its excellent skills and resources while the authority will also distribute learning-materials to the audit authorities from Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

“The collaboration of authorities will bring many positive results. By strengthening the regional capacity, we hope to further improve the conditions for good use of resources and efficient management,” says Auditor General Helena Lindberg in a press release from the Swedish audit authority.

The audit authority of the Kingdom of Sweden has previously collaborated with several countries – such as the Balkan countries, in Africa and Asia.

The collaboration will end in 2022.

Source: aftonbladet.se