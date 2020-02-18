Vietnam’s Ambasador to Helsinki met with President of Finland

The Vietnamese ambassador in Finland Dang Thi Hai Tam met on 12 February with the Finnish president Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki to present her credential and develop the bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to the Vietnamese newssite Nhân Dân, the Finnish President expressed wishes that the ambassador will make great efforts in making contributions to enhancing friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Finland, while praising the contributions the Vietnamese community has brought to the Finnish society in terms of local socio-economic stability.

Likewise, the Vietnamese ambassador expressed hope for welcoming high-ranking delegations from Finland to Vietnam in the coming time.

“Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with Nordic countries, especially Finland,” said the ambassador Dang Thi Hai Tam.

President Niinistö noted that Finnish enterprises are interested in the Vietnamese market – and that more than 100 Finnish firms are operating in the Southeast Asian country. The President highlighted potential for Vietnam and Finland to promote further cooperation and explore the potential for new knowledge in circular economy, innovation and technology transfer, reported Nhân Dân.

