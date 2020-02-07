Swedish band ‘In Flames’ to play at metal music festival in East Java

The famous Swedish metal band In Flames, who has accumulated 2.4 million followers and likes on Facebook, will be the main event at the Indonesian metal music festival Java Open Air according to the official Instagram of the band. The festival will be held on March 25 and 27 2020 in Yogyakarta and Surabaya in East Java – and the band will play both days. Java Open Air will take place at the Jogia Expo Center in Yogyakarta and Surabaya Carnival Park in Surabaya.

The band was founded in 1990. It is known in their home country for making the melodic death metal genre known to the general public. The band is domestically critically acclaimed and has won several awards such as the Swedish music award Grammis in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009.

The festival will also feature native Indonesian metal bands.

This will be the first time ever, In Flames to play multiple shows within Indonesia. They headed to Jakarta in 2018 and will be coming back to see their fans, Jesterheads in Yogyakarta and Surabaya.

Tickets is on sale, only at www.thepointofsale.co.id . admission Rp.175.000

Source: The Jakarta Post & In Flames’ Official Instagram