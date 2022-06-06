China participating in Norway’s GreenVoyage2050 project

China has been included in the Norwegian GreenVoyage2050 project that was launched in 2019 to help developing countries meet commitments to climate change, as well as energy efficiency goals for international shipping.

According to the source, international Maritime Organisation (IMO)-Norway GreenVoyage2050 project, launched to support developing countries in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships, has been extended to December 2023.

Due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Norway decided to grant an extension to Phase I of the project which was scheduled to end on 19 May 2022.

Sveinung Oftedal, specialist director of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment and chair of the IMO Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, said that the extension of the project to the end of 2023 will ensure that the developing countries receive the necessary support and resources to make progress towards meeting their emission reduction targets.

Jose Matheickal, chief of IMO’s Department of Partnerships and Projects, added: “The timely support from Norway will allow us to build on the significant progress already made and incorporate relevant advances in knowledge, technology and strategy, propelling GreenVoyage2050 further.”

The GreenVoyage2050 project, launched in May 2019, helps developing countries, including several Small Island Developing States (SIDS) meet their commitments to relevant climate change and energy efficiency goals for international shipping.

These include the implementation of the Initial IMO GHG Strategy, which aims to reduce the total annual GHG emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008.

The project is working with twelve pilot countries from five high priority regions, including Asia, Africa, the Black Sea / Caspian Sea, Latin America and the Pacific, with the current focus on providing support for the creation of policy frameworks and National Action Plans (NAPs) to address GHG emissions from ships.

The project, together with partner countries, works on the adoption of green technologies through the identification, development and implementation of pilot projects. The intention is that work in the pilot countries will spur action throughout the respective regions.

The countries participating in Phase I of the GreenVoyage2050 project are: Azerbaijan, Belize, China, Cook Islands, Ecuador, Georgia, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Source: Offshore Energy