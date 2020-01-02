Swedish embassies announces new app for Swedes travelling overseas



Swedish Embassy’s in Asia are closed during Christmas holiday period but they do not stop to assist to travellers in need. With concerns that travelling overseas may include language and cultural difference, Swedish citizens may now download a new “UD resklar” app to assist in case of emergency and to keep up to current travel information and tips for you travelling abroad.

Services the new app offers :

✔️ location services – to easily get relevant information in the country you are

✔️ notifications – to easily get information in case of a crisis or event in the country you find yourself

✔️ opportunity to sign up on svensklistan directly in the app

✔️ New Graphic Profile.