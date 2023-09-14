Agoda hosts “Fly for less” event in Bangkok

The digital travel platform, Agoda, is hosting its first consumer event to highlight its flights offering.

The ‘Fly for Less’ event is designed to take travelers on a visual journey to the most popular flight destinations. The event is open to the public and free of charge. It takes place 14 – 16 September from 10am to 10pm, at Central World Square C in Bangkok.

“We want to be the travel platform of choice, where travelers can get their flights or activities at the same great value prices, they have come to expect from Agoda on accommodations. That’s why Agoda introduced flight bookings on its platform in 2019. We use our tech to help travelers find the best deals to destinations across the globe,” says Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Office at Agoda.

At ‘Fly for Less’, Agoda unveiled the most popular international flight destinations during the first half of 2023. The Southeast Asian market dominated the top five, with Bangkok on top of the list, based on Agoda’s booking data. Singapore came in second, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City in fourth, while Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur came in fifth.

Agoda is globally renown as an online travel booking platform. It launched flight bookings on the platform in 2019, and there are now more than 130,000 routes available to book on the site.

Source: Agoda