Swedish entrepreneur gear up at the CIIE Commodity Bazaar in Shanghai

The China International Import Export (CIIE) Commodity Bazaar in Shanghai opened its doors in April and the retail bazaar offers great opportunities and clear benefits for Foreign entrepreneurs, the media Global Times writes.

One of the entrepreneurs who have geared up and looking to expand their offer in the Chinese market is Per Linden, Chairman of the Shanghai Chapter of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China who is promoting Nordic Food. The 550-square-meter bazaar allows residents to purchase over 5,000 products from over 40 countries and regions and since the opening, the average daily revenue has reached over 150,000 yuan ($23,040) with 10,000 visitors every day.

The Bazaar is a good opportunity to take advantage of China’s huge consumer market through this new sales model that combines both online and offline sales and according to Per Linden, the event is a “very efficient way” to meet all the potential distributors in China at one spot.

Besides Nordic Food, Per Linden is also promoting Nordic beverages and lifestyle products and Global Times writes that he is excited about bringing new products such as plant-based meat to “test the concept and to see how people think about it” at the CIIE.

Read the full article with more information about the CIIE by Global Times here