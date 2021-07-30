DCCC invites to Online & Offline event about travel and immigration policies in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to an offline and online event titled ‘Travel and Immigration Policies: Updates, Trends, and Implications’ on 4 August.

More about the event from DCCC:

Collaborating with the European Chamber, the DCCC is pleased to invite you to this Online & Offline event about travel and immigration policies in China.

The current global pandemic has fundamentally impacted immigration and other policies worldwide, limiting mobility across the world. China continues to restrict most foreign immigration entering the country, having a grave impact on many aspects of foreign companies and individuals in China. Policies are continuously updating and it is essential to track changes in travel and immigration announcements including key drivers, themes, and political, economic, and cultural factors that influence.

Agenda

2:30pm-3:00pm Registration and Networking

3:00pm-3:10pm Opening words by European Chamber Representative

3:10pm-3:30pm Ray Xia, Global Mobility Manager, PwC

3:30pm-3:50pm Jenny Wang, Senior Manager, Fragomen

3:50pm-4:10 pm Q&A Session

4:10pm-4:15pm Closing words by European Chamber Representative

Find more information and sign up here