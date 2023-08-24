Swedish lawmaker eyes more exchanges with Taiwan

Visiting Swedish parliamentarian Mathias Tegnér said he looks forward to seeing more exchanges between Taiwan and Sweden, during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei Wednesday, August 23. The Swedish lawmaker is eyeing to strengthen collaboration within trade and technology.

“Taiwan and Sweden will benefit from deeper cooperation and increased trade,” Tegnér said while meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office.

He called for more exchanges between Taiwan and Sweden in the areas of green technology and energy transition. He then stated that both sides have a lot to learn from each other.

According to Tegnér, there is an interest within the Swedish parliament in developing better relations with Taiwan, due to the fact that both sides share common values.

Tsai expressed similar views, saying she looks forward to seeing the partnership between Taiwan and Sweden deepened. Especially in handling climate change and promoting supply chain security. She went on to urge both sides to “unite and work together to further empower our democratic alliance.”

Tegnér arrived in Taiwan last Saturday with a cross-party delegation for a seven-day visit. The group will depart from Taiwan on Friday.

Source: focustaiwan.tw