Swedish man hit in the head at Bangkok zoo reportedly for taking his mask off to eat

A Swedish man was recently hit on the head while waiting for a dolphin show to start at Safari World in Bangkok, The Thaiger reports.

According to a Facebook post by the Swede’s Thai wife, her husband briefly took off his mask to eat while waiting for the show to start. The wife stated that a family nearby was looking at her husband with anger and after the show, a man from the family came up and hit her husband over the head with a tumbler container. The wife said that the man was wearing sunglasses and a mask which partly hid his face.

In the Thai woman’s Facebook post she was looking for the man who hit her husband while also stating that she already filed a police report on the incident.