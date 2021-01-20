Swedish photographer Andrea Björsell launches exhibition in HK

Starting this Friday, 22 January, Hong Kong will be able to experience an exhibition by the Swedish photographer Andrea Björsell at Sin Sin Fine Art.

Andrea is a Hong Kong-based Swedish photographer. She creates an illusionary experience through connections with the subjects and keeps searching the meaning in life. Do not miss this exhibition!

《 Photography Exhibition — Andrea Björsell》

Exhibition period: 22 January – 28 February

Location: Unit 4A, Kin Teck Industrial Building, 26 Wong Chuk Hang Rd, Aberdeen

Do you know?

Sweden is a nation with a strong cultural and creative industry sector including architecture, computer games, design, film, photography and more. Sweden is home to around 128 000 businesses in the cultural and creative industries, and together they account for more than SEK 20.5 billion (HKD 19.45 billion) of the country’s goods exports.