Taiwan urged to adopt Finland’s military concept

The Taiwanese government has been urged to study and adopt Finland’s military concept to strengthen its readiness for a potential Chinese invasion.

The suggestion was recently made public by British lawmaker Tobias Ellwood, when interviewed by the Central News Agency.

He said that he is aware of the growing pressure Beijing is putting on Taiwan and explained, how in Finland citizens are only obliged to do one year of military service, but they have to go back every three or four years to refresh their training.

“If there ever was a case to mobilize the country, you will have people that are familiar with what to do in a worst-case scenario,” he said.

The lawmaker described Finland’s concept as the best in Europe. He then stated, that their system could help keeping Taiwan’s training up to date.

The Taiwanese army has earlier admitted to feeling ill-prepared for a potential war with China. The mandatory military training in the island nation was reportedly too short. Last year, the Taiwanese government announced an extension of the training due to the increasing threat from Beijing.

Source: thedefensepost.com