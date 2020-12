The Embassy of Finland invited recently the Thai Finnish Chamber of Commerce TFCC Board to discuss and share plans for 2021.

Ambassador Jyri Järviaho mentioned a cautious estimate of 3-4% growth in the Thai economy next year. Another important issue is the progress of the EU-Thailand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The Embassy and the TFCC are cooperating in organizing joint events. Both parties expressed that they are “thankful for sharing your information and cooperation!”