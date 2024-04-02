Finland offer Thailand knowledge on circular economy

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ville Tavio, has stated to the media Thai PBS World that Finnish companies are ready to cooperate with Thailand to establish a more sustainable economy.

This is suggested as Thailand has struggles fighting the rising air pollution and growing amount of garbage. In Finland only 1% of waste ends up in landfills.

Minister Ville Tavio is confident that the Finnish companies can help create waste to energy solutions for the rising garbage issues in Bangkok, and states the following:

“I think the industrialization of Thailand has developed quite well, but it will be great for Thailand, investing more in not only infrastructure but also new trends, which are digitization, green energy and the circular economy”.

The Minister is also sure that Finnish companies can help Thailand in their issues with air pollution.

Source: Thai PBS World