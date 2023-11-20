Tea enhances collaboration

Last Friday, the Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) on Statistics from Denmark visited Vietnam. The aim of the visit was to ‘leverage administrative data from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) database to enhance the accuracy of birth and death statistics.’

In that regard, the Danish database office joined its Vietnamese counterparts in their tea culture, before focusing on improving the quality of official statistics in Vietnam. They all visited Thái Nguyên, and that field trip was – according to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam – the perfect way to end a week of hard work.

“This unique blend of professional dedication and cultural engagement deepened our mutual respect and understanding and, thus, enhanced our collaboration within the project,” the embassy wrote on its social media.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam