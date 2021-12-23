Denmark and partners hosted a workshop on creating development cities network in Vietnam

On 21 December, the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam and the Ministry of Culture, Sport, and Tourism hosted a full-day workshop and webinar on creating and fostering a creative cities network in Vietnam.

The event formed a platform for extensive dialogue on the theme: creative cities and creative industries between Vietnamese and international experts, managers, researchers, and cultural activists, the Embassy said.

The Embassy pointed out that specifically, two Danish experts including one from the Danish Center for Animation and Visual Arts in Viborg Denmark and one from the creative City of Design from Kolding Denmark participated in the event as key-note speakers and shared their first-hand experience and good practice on how to obtain and maintain UNESCO “Creative City” title for their cities.

“Creative cities” is part of Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to promote creative industries and their contribution to the national sustainable socio-economic development. The dialogue today is a part of long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark in the field of culture and art” the Embassy concluded.