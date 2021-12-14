Denmark and Vietnam exchange knowledge on sustainable cities

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Vietnam, the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam together with ASHUI Co. has organized an exhibition showcasing successful green projects in Denmark and other Nordic countries, Vietnam Plus writes.

The exhibition titled ‘Nordic sustainable Cities’ is open to the public until 19 December at AgoHub, 12 Hoa Ma Street, Hai Ba Trung district and is aimed at promoting the continued exchange of knowledge between Danish and Vietnamese professionals, architects, city planners, experts, researchers, university teachers, and students.

The launch of the exhibition was followed by the seminar ‘Sustainable and Liveable Cities – From Nordics to Asia’ in Hanoi last week which due to the pandemic was held offline in Hanoi with a limited number of people participating and online with people participating from Copenhagen, Tokyo, Singapore, and Vietnam.

At the event’s opening, Danish Ambassador Kim Højlund Christensen said, “For the past few years, the Embassy of Denmark and our local partners have been cooperating closely on sustainable and liveable cities to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience between experts of our two countries on how to create better cities for people.”

“Together we would like to raise awareness on the high importance of balancing infrastructure development with improving life quality and the well-being of city residents. In light of this, we hope to place environment, social equity, and cultural and recreation possibilities on an equal footing with economic development,” the Ambassador said.

“Through the exhibition and the seminar today, I hope that our Vietnamese partners and friends will find the stories behind our strivings to make Copenhagen and other Danish cities among the greenest and liveable cities in the world inspirational and helpful for their ongoing endeavors to develop and transform Vietnamese cities to become more sustainable and liveable,” the Ambassador concluded.

The virtual exhibition is open online for public access at nordiccities.ashui.com

The exhibition and the seminar are part of a comprehensive cultural and public diplomacy program undertaken by the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark.