Telenor and Farmpro sign MoU to advance innovative health management solutions for livestock

Richárd Gyimesi, Head of Region Japan & Korea at Telenor Connexion, Byung-Ok Park, Co-CEO of Farmpro. Photo by My News Desk.

Norway’s Telenor Connexion and Farmpro, a pioneering start-up in IoT-based livestock farming solutions, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance global expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) livestock solutions.

Originally based in South Korea, Fampro announced the MoU during the Farmpro HQ opening ceremony in Singapore on June 12, 2023.

According to Farmpro, the MoU would enable the company to leverage Telenor’s connectivity expertise and overcome communication challenges in global markets, thereby facilitating its expansion plans.

It would gain access to a robust IoT infrastructure that resolves communication challenges posed by varying network environments in different countries, citing a press release.

The partnership between both companies to accelerate IoT in the livestock industry would improve animal health, increase productivity, and promote sustainable farming practices on a global scale.

Source: My News Desk

