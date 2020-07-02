Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce moved to their new office

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce announced its move to the new location with the help of Asian Tiger Mobility on 26 June 2020.

“With the help of Asian Tiger Mobility, a professional moving service, all crucial documents, delicate electronic equipment and furniture were relocated successfully,” the Chamber announced.

“Asian Tigers Team made our relocation convenient and seamless. They was taking care of all processes from packing, transferring to reinstalling.”

“Nothing was too much to ask for and the dedicated team really took their time to meticulously make sure that our belongings are placed in the new office with perfection. We would warmly recommend Asian Tigers to anyone who is moving, whether offices or homes. Big thanks again to Asian Tigers Thailand for being such excellent Relocation Partner!”

From 29 June 2020, TSCC’s office will be on the 24th Floor of Chamchuri Square.

24/F Chamchuri Square, 319, unit 24050, Phaya Thai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Asian Tiger Mobility is a professional relocation service provider both domestic and international. The company has 29 offices in 14 countries/territories and has operated in Thailand for more than 40 years with more than 1,400 professional staffs.

