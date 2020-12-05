Tetra Pak celebrates 10th anniversary of The Green Roof Project with partners

Tetra Pak celebrated on 4 December 2020 with its partners the 10 years anniversary of the Green Roof Project. A decade of helping people in distress by collecting folded and flattened used beverage cartons for recycling.

Tetra Pak, the Swedish world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the “Green Roof Project for Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation”.

“Tetra Pak is proud to have initiated the ‘Green Roof Project’ and honoured to work with all partners,” says Mr. Bert Jan Post, Managing Director, Tetra Pak (Thailand) Ltd.

“Over the past decade we have managed to achieve a lot together. We are looking forward to continuing this initiative which encourages Thai people to support communities in distress and to protect our planet, addressing two of the most pressing concerns of our times — social and environmental challenges.”

The Green Roof Project is a successful initiative which organises the collection and recycling of beverage cartons into corrugated roofing sheets. These are then used to construct homes and shelters for those in need. Tetra Pak launched the project in June 2010 in partnership with Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society, and Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited. The fourth partner, TV 360 degree, joined the project in 2015.

Tetra Pak (Thailand) Ltd. has also collaborated with other partners including Beverage Carton Recycling Centre by Fiber Pattana Co., Ltd. and Department of Environmental Quality Promotion of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Over the past ten years, the Green Roof Project has received very strong public support with thousands of volunteers participating in the initiative.

The project achieved a remarkable milestone in collecting 254 million used cartons which were recycled into more than 66,700 roof sheets and helping disaster victims and other needy communities nationwide. The celebration event held at Big C Extra Ratchadapisek, included exhibition corners, workshops, contests, online and offline games for all the participants who volunteered to learn how to properly collect used beverage cartons for recycling.

“Friend in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation, under the Thai Red Cross, helps people affected by disasters,” explains Mr. Dhitiwat Wongwannakul, Committee and General Manager of Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society

“We have a very simple way to evaluate our performance — we look at how many individuals, families and communities we managed to help. Over the past ten years the Green Roof project did a lot to contribute to our work, literally putting roofs over the heads of those who needed it most.”

Mrs. Vipada Duangratana Deputy Chief Executive Officer Big C Supercenter Public Co., Ltd. adds:

“The first ten years of the Green Roof Project were very successful. We are fully committed remaining as a permanent partner, providing drop off points for used cartons in our outlets all over Thailand. We feel that this initiative brought us closer together with our customers as we joined forces to do something genuinely good”.

The Green Roof Project continues to play a major role in carton waste management in Thailand. The initiative reinforces Tetra Pak’s commitment to sustainable environmental management by encouraging collaboration among public and private organisations to contribute to a better environment. It also furthers efforts to build awareness on the importance of recycling and to form positive attitudes towards sustainability in Thailand.

Interested individuals can donate used cartons at ‘drop-off’ stations at Big C Supercenter and can learn more about the project here or here, and the project call centre 02 -747-8881.

