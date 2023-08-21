Denmark / General news / Thailand

Thai-Danish Anntonia Porsild crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023

Anntonia Porsild won the title of Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Sunday night, August 20. This means she’ll represent the country in the global competition this November.

With a Danish father and a Thai mother, Porsild grew up in many different places including Denmark, Spain and Vietnam.

Porsild was one of 53 women who represented different provinces in Thailand at the competition, which was held at MCC Hall.

With the title, Porsild is now the official contender of Thailand at the Miss Universe 2023 competition in El Salvador this November. If Porsild wins, it would be the first time since 1988 that Thailand wins the Miss Universe title.

