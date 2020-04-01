Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerce elected new president

Letter from Peter Björk, newly elected President of Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerce:

Dear Members,

It was a great honour to be elected the new President of TSCC at the AGM. I will serve our Chamber to the best of my ability. I would like to thank our past President Anders Lundquist, the former Board and our office Team for taking us through the 30 years’ jubilee in such a splendid way. I look forward to working with the new Board, our Office Team under Dr. Poj and the partners in our invaluable network e.g. EABC, JFCCT and Team Sweden.

These are very challenging times for all of us. Rest assure that we will do everything we can to support you through the COVID-19 crises. As I addressed the AGM, I have been through at least 12 major crises since I came to Thailand 22 years ago. Even if this COVID-19 crisis is a particular difficult and unpredictable one, we will prevail and rise to the challenge.

First priority is that you all are safe. Please follow the recommendations and orders issued by the Thai Government and stay updated on any developments and stay in touch with our office. As of now, a state of emergency is evoked until April 30. It gives the Government authority to also take more drastic measures. The economy is of course going downwards and the latest predication from the Bank of Thailand is a decline in GDP of no less than 5.3 % for 2020. The important hospitality sector is more or less at a standstill and many other businesses are scrambling to stay afloat as demand is falling and supply chains are disrupted.

We need to care for our members’ businesses, and, from the TSCC, we will take the opportunity to introduce virtual meetings, events and training. I am fully aware of the social component in our events, how important it is to meet in person. But, we will do our best to offer value through our virtual events. Hopefully, in a not too distant future, we will resume our normal operation. We have to evaluate the COVID-19 situation as we go along. We will continue to develop the Thai-Swedish Business relations aiming for the next 30 years!

.

Finally, may I ask you to support our Chamber and continue your memberships and sponsorships in this difficult situation. Now more than ever do we need you and I hope that we can offer you good value back as well. What can we do for you in these difficult times? Please let us know!

Peter Björk

President

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce