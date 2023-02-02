Vietnamese people in Sweden and Latvia celebrate Lunar New Year

Nearly 120 Vietnamese people in Sweden and Latvia and a number of Swedish friends joined the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration held by the Embassy of Vietnam in Stockholm on January 28th, 2023, reported Quoc Te Newspaper.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Phan Dang Duong sent to all Vietnamese people in Sweden, Latvia and international guests happy new year wishes. Ambassador Duong highlighted the outstanding achievements that Vietnam registered in 2022, especially becoming one of the few countries in the world to achieve very high economic growth with GDP reaching 8.02%, the highest in the past 11 years.

That achievement has the important contribution of 5.3 million overseas Vietnamese living abroad, including more than 20,000 Vietnamese people in Sweden and Latvia, he noted. Mr. Duong also praised the important role of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Sweden. Although it was only established in early 2022, the Union has implemented many activities to promote trade, cultural, educational exchange between Vietnam and Sweden, contributing to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese community in Sweden also held a ceremony to launch the Association of Vietnamese Women in Sweden. Ambassador Duong expressed his belief that the Association will help preserve and promote the traditional cultural identity of the Vietnamese nation in Sweden. Source: https://baoquocte.vn/tet-cong-dong-va-le-ra-mat-hoi-phu-nu-nguoi-viet-nam-tai-thuy-dien-214713.html