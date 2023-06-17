Vietnam promotes cooperation with EU

Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam on Friday, 16 June 2023 in Hanoi.

At the meeting Hue expressed his hopes the EU and Vietnam will continue enhancing their bilateral relationship in various sectors.

Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam shared similar efforts and points of view with Hue.

He said that he, in any position,will work harder to further consolidate and foster the EU-Vietnam relationship.

Additionally, Aliberti emphasized the importance of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) which benefit both countries, reported the Vietnam Plus.

According to the NA leader, Vietnam is working to soon ratify the Convention on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize Convention of the International Labour Organisation (ILO Convention 87).

The EU will also urge its remaining members to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Lastly, Hue said that Vietnam is ready to boost more collaboration between the two countries and is ready to help the EU promote its presence in the region, connect with the ASEAN market. Also, it is ready to coordinate in materializing the upcoming ASEAN-EU Plan of Action for 2023-2027.

