Denmark buys drones from banned Chinese company

Despite warnings from the United States and the Police Intelligence Service (PET), Danish agencies fly with Chinese DJI drones.

Several Danish agencies have bought and still use drones from the Chinese company DJI. The company has been accused of sharing data with the Chinese government.

The Danish Agency for Agriculture has informed Jyllands-Posten that it has purchased a total of 17 DJI-produced drones. The Danish Maritime Authority has four. The Danish Environmental Protection Agency states that it has at least one drone. While the Danish Fisheries Agency states to Jyllands-Posten that it bought three drones from DJI last year.

The Norwegian Police Intelligence Service warned Danish authorities against using Chinese surveillance technology in a security assessment last year.

PET also said to Jyllands-Posten that there is a risk of espionage associated with the use of certain types of technology with Chinese components.

The company DJI is blacklisted in the States, which gives the US legal authority to hit the company with sanctions.

Politiken reported last week, that Danish police have purchased 130 drones from DJI over the past six years.

Neither of the agencies in question have commented on the case to Jyllands-Posten.

Source: bt.dk